Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Police wanted to trace a blue Ford Mondeo following the crash

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in which a man suffered "serious life-changing injuries".

North Wales Police said a 25-year-old had been arrested following the incident on 6 October in Holywell, Flintshire.

Sgt Leigh Evans said officers had also traced a blue Ford Mondeo in connection with the incident.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.