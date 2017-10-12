Image copyright NEWSAR Image caption The three men were winched to safety by a coastguard helicopter

Three men had to be rescued by helicopter after becoming stuck on a disused quarry face.

A coastguard helicopter winched the three unharmed off the cliff at Dyserth, near Prestatyn, in Denbighshire on Wednesday evening.

North East Wales Search and Rescue Team said they had responded to a call from police.

The team has issued a warning reminding people about the dangers of entering quarries.

"Quarries whether disused or in use are extremely dangerous," the team said.

"The rock is heavily fractured from blasting and can fall at any time. Our advice is not to enter quarries that are fenced off and clearly signed as private land."