Police have appealed to motorists for dashcam videos that might help catch thieves who posed as officers inspecting Storm Ophelia.

Cash was taken from an elderly couple's home at Llay, Wrexham, after two men said they needed to turn the water stop-cock off.

Officers described it as a "particularly mean crime against an elderly couple in their own home".

North Wales Police has warned residents to "be aware of cold callers".