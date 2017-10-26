Image copyright Denbighshire council Image caption Plans include an outline of how the lower school could look

Plans of how a new £24m school for 1,000 Denbighshire pupils will look have been put out to consultation.

Rhyl's Ysgol Mair Roman Catholic primary and the adjacent Blessed Edward Jones Catholic High School are set to close from August 2019.

The plan is to open a new Catholic school for three to 16-year-olds on the site the following month.

Architects' designs of how the new facility will look are part of a pre-planning consultation.

The plan is for the English-medium school to have 420 pupils aged three to 11 and 500 students aged 11 to 16.

People can give their views on the designs at events in November.

Image copyright Denbighshire council Image caption An artist's impression of the sports hall and lower school