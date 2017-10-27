From the section

Image copyright Wrexham council Image caption Waterworld's refurbished gym area

A leisure centre in Wrexham has officially reopened after a £1.5m revamp.

Improvements at Waterworld include a new indoor cycling studio with virtual software.

There is also a new reception area, while the gym, changing rooms and cafe have undergone refurbishments.

Wrexham council has spent £2.7m in total on its leisure centres.