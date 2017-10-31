Image copyright Family photo Image caption Michael Blanchard was on the first day of his holiday to Nepal

A Denbighshire man who died paragliding in Nepal fell from a tree after unclipping his harness, Ruthin Coroner's Court was told.

Michael Blanchard, 67, died in January when his solo glider went off-course during a guided flight in Pakhora district - 120 miles from Kathmandu.

He fell 12-15 metres while attempting to climb down the tree after colliding with it while flying.

Assistant coroner Nicola Jones ruled the death was accidental.

An investigation by the British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association found conditions were calm and the equipment was airworthy.

Mr Blanchard became trapped in the tree and was told by an instructor to wait for help.

But by the time he returned, Mr Blanchard was unconscious and on a stretcher. He later died in hospital.

Speaking after the inquest, Tim Blanchard, the victim's brother described his death as a "huge loss".