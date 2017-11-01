Image copyright Wrexham County Borough Council Image caption The Friends of Ty Mawr group fears its park will be disproportionately affected because of the animals kept there.

Campaigners opposing Wrexham council's plans to halve its number of park rangers are being backed by their Assembly Member and MP.

Fears were raised about the "huge" detrimental effect cuts are likely to have at the area's country parks.

Ken Skates AM and Susan Elan Jones MP have made representations to the authority.

The council said the plans would help as part of its bid to save £13m in the next two years.

It wants to cut the number of rangers from six to three.

Clwyd South AM Mr Skates said: "The rangers look after Wrexham's 11 country parks seven days a week. This would have a huge impact on the way they are run and what they can offer."

Derek Wright, county councillor for Cefn Mawr, said he has received calls from residents worried about the future of Ty Mawr Country Park in his ward, which was visited by nearly 47,000 people last year.

The Friends of Ty Mawr group fears its park will be disproportionately affected because of the animals kept there, including donkeys, rabbits and goats.

A spokesperson for Wrexham council said its executive board had approved its Difficult Decisions budget consultation which "might help the council save £13m over the next two years."

"The country parks review is one of the proposals included in the consultation, and we're encouraging anyone with a view to put their opinion forward.

"We want to know what people think before we make any decisions."

Clwyd South MP Ms Jones said: "We are continuing to see record tourism numbers coming to north Wales and our country parks are among the many fantastic things we have to offer."