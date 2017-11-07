Image caption The inquest heard the family could have travelled to Wrexham Maelor Hospital in five minutes

The inquest into the death of a Wrexham woman, who waited nearly an hour for an ambulance, was told that the local health board had been experiencing a "very difficult weekend" at the time.

Ellen Greer worked at the local health board as its operational manager when Trudy Jones died in January 2016.

She said that since Mrs Jones' death it had put new procedures in place to escalate concerns to managers.

The inquest was also told a 48-hour on-call system had changed to 24 hours.

Ms Greer, who had been the "silver" on-call manager between 0900 on January 2- 4, had had four hours sleep in that time, the inquest in Ruthin, Denbighshire, was told.

It heard that Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board runs three on-call levels across its three main hospital sites; bronze, silver and gold to monitor demand and patient flow, and it can divert patients from one busy hospital to another.

Call miscategorised

Ms Greer said since the death of Mrs Jones, 49, there were now three set conference calls a day involving staff and on-call managers, to ensure better communication in terms of planning across its sites.

Mr Jones's husband, Ronald, dialled 999 at about 23:33 GMT on 2 January 2016 because his wife was unwell and had difficulty breathing at their home.

But she collapsed 45 minutes later and stopped breathing seven minutes before the ambulance arrived.

On Monday, her inquest was told that her case had been classed as "amber two" but should have been classed as "amber one" - a more urgent response - from the very first call.

It was miscategorised because a call handler had indicated "yes" instead of "no" when considering whether Mrs Jones was capable of finishing sentences, the hearing was told.

Karl Hughes, who, at the time, was the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust (WAST) locality manager for Wrexham and Flintshire, was a silver on-call manager on 2 January.

He described how, early in the day, there were ambulances outside Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan.

He contacted the gold on-call manager to escalate concerns as early as possible, to try and "clear the decks".

By 15:00 GMT, there were 16 vehicles outside the three hospitals, including Wrexham Maelor and Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

The inquest heard the gold on-call manager escalated it to the health board and a member of the Welsh Government, which was "about as high as it gets".

Asked by the coroner about the amber call category, Mr Hughes said they were life-threatening conditions that did not necessarily need the eight-minute response time of the most urgent red category.

Assistant coroner Nicola Jones said it was now known that Mrs Jones had heart failure and should have been categorised as an amber one.

However, even if she had been correctly categorised, an ambulance would not have reached her by the time she went into cardiac arrest.

Mr Hughes said: "It's not what the organisation wants but we were doing everything we could at that time."

Later, he told the inquest he visited the control room in Llanfairfechan, Conwy county, where some staff were in tears over the case.

The two-day inquest continues.