Vaccinations offered after hepatitis A outbreak in Rhyl

About 40 people linked to a day nursery in Rhyl have been offered a hepatitis A vaccination following an outbreak amongst a family.

Public Health Wales (PHW) said there were four confirmed cases of the infection with one child attending the Fun Days nursery.

A vaccination session will take place for staff and children on Thursday.

There is no link with an outbreak of hepatitis A in the area earlier this year.

Dr Christopher Johnson, consultant in health protection at PHW, said: "Hepatitis A is a viral infection, usually short lived that has unpleasant symptoms but is rarely serious.

"Children often only have a very mild illness or do not have symptoms at all."

Hepatitis A facts

  • An infection of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus.
  • Anyone can be infected with hepatitis A - a large number of people who become infected contract the virus abroad.
  • The virus is excreted in faeces and can be passed onto people when something contaminated (e.g. food, water) is put in the mouth.
  • Complications are rare. Most people make a full recovery within two months. The illness can be more severe in people over 50.
  • Anyone infected needs to be assessed by a doctor. There is no specific treatment.

Source: Public Health Wales

