A drug addict who changed his ways after finding religion, attacked a man and blamed it on Satan, a court has heard.

Craig Robinson, 37, from Ewloe, Flintshire, threw hot water at his victim after Bible reading class and threw several punches.

He admitted the assault on 5 July and was sentenced to a 12 month community order at Flintshire Magistrates.

He must also pay his victim £500 in compensation.

'Evil force'

The court heard Robinson had been addicted to drugs for 19 years, but had been able to come off them after finding God.

His victim had given him a lift home after bible class and was invited in for a cup of tea.

Probation officer Pamela Roberts told the court: "He does believe that Satan told him to commit the offence."

Robinson's defence lawyer, Fiona Larkin said her client believed it must have been an "evil force" that made him carry out the attack.

Robinson had been volunteering with the homeless and was training to be a fibre optic engineer at the time.