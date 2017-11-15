Image copyright Flint Coastguard Rescue Team Image caption Rhyl and Flint coastguard rescue teams extracted the pair

Two people stuck in mud were rescued during an incoming tide on Rhyl beach, according to the HM Coastguard.

The pair became trapped while walking along the front between the marina and sky tower landmark on Tuesday.

The coastguard sent in two rescue teams along with paramedics and RNLI lifeboat volunteers during the callout at 15:40 GMT.

The pair were not injured, a spokesman said.