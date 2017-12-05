Image copyright David Medcalf/ Geograph Image caption One assault was in the grounds of Ruthin School

Police are investigating after two schoolgirls were indecently assaulted while walking home from school in Denbighshire.

A 14-year-old girl was grabbed from behind by a man while leaving Ruthin School grounds at about 17:00 GMT on Monday.

Another girl, aged 12, was patted on the bottom while walking home along Rhos Street on 28 November.

North Wales Police said the girls were "shocked" but not harmed.

The perpetrator is described as being a white male, in his late teens, athletically built and wearing a grey hoody with the hood pulled up.

Det Insp Chris Bell said: "We are increasing patrols in the area and I encourage the public to be vigilant.

"I believe it is important to make the public aware of these two incidents so that they can take suitable steps to safeguard themselves and their children."