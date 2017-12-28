Image copyright Google

A three-vehicle crash closed a section of the A483 Wrexham bypass for a short time on Thursday morning.

The northbound section has since reopened following the collision between Junction 4 Coedpoeth and Junction 5, the A541 Mold Road turn-off.

North Wales Police said there had been several accidents on Thursday.

A yellow "be aware" warning for ice is in place across Wales until 11:00 GMT.