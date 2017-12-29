Image caption Jenny Griffiths (right) said the BEM was for all cafe volunteers

A retired teacher has been awarded a British Empire Medal for helping to lead 155 volunteers at four community cafes at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Jenny Griffiths, 61, from nearby Llay, said the BEM recognised the work of all involved at Maelor Voluntary Services.

It has raised nearly £900,000 in the four years she has been its chairwoman.

Meanwhile, Sheila Delahoy, 83, from Mold, Flintshire, received her British Empire Medal for services to charities in the New Year Honours list.

She also helps at a cafe at Mold Community Hospital and supports a number of elderly women who are housebound.

And she has raised over £33,000 for Cancer Research UK and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Ms Griffiths said as well as food and drink, hospital cafes offered companionship and a "shoulder to cry on" as well as a place where people shared celebrations such as new births.

"When you're ill, coming down to the café in a wheelchair is a sign you are recovering," she said.