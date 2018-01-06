Rhyl bowling green club set for skate park
- 6 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A disused bowls club green could be converted into a skate park at Rhyl.
East Parade Bowls Club comprises four greens but one has become disused so Denbighshire council's leisure development partner, Alliance Leisure, is seeking permission to develop it.
Denbighshire council leader Hugh Evans said the authority was trying to develop a "vibrant active zone" in the town.
The plans will be put before councillors at a later date.