Image copyright Denbighshire council

A disused bowls club green could be converted into a skate park at Rhyl.

East Parade Bowls Club comprises four greens but one has become disused so Denbighshire council's leisure development partner, Alliance Leisure, is seeking permission to develop it.

Denbighshire council leader Hugh Evans said the authority was trying to develop a "vibrant active zone" in the town.

The plans will be put before councillors at a later date.