Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A cast iron trough on top of 18 stone piers carries Thomas Telford's canal 38m (126ft) above the River Dee

Wrexham's world heritage landmark, Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, is to close to walkers for four weeks for maintenance.

There will be limited access for boat users who will have to pass over on the Llangollen Canal network between 09:00 and 15:00 GMT only.

Wrexham council said the restrictions were necessary for safety reasons as the Canal and River Trust carried out the work.

A masterplan is being drawn up to boost visitors to the attraction.