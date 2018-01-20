Image copyright Diocese of St Asaph Image caption A new digital organ has been fitted in the church as part of the upgrade project

A landmark "marble church" has been shut and services temporarily relocated as part of a £25,000 lighting project.

St Margaret's in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, has been filled with scaffolding to allow electricians to re-wire and replace ceiling lighting.

Services are being conducted at nearby St Mary's Church in Rhuddlan.

St Margaret's vicar Canon Ian Day said the building, nicknamed the marble church, would remain closed for several weeks.

"I've been advised that it's not safe for services to be taking place at all, but we will be re-opening as soon as the work is completed," he said.