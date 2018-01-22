Image copyright Rhyl FC

Rhyl Football Club has been fined £200 by the Football Association of Wales after a brawl broke out during a "friendly" fixture.

The club hosted the match against a Leeds United under-23 team at the Corbett Sports Stadium last November.

But it had to be abandoned in the second half after a fight broke out between the players.

Footage shared on social media shows players from both clubs tangling before the Leeds players leave the pitch.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch: Rhyl v Leeds friendly ends in a brawl

The FAW said the decision of its disciplinary panel had been communicated to the club and it had until 29 January to appeal.

A Rhyl FC spokesman said the club had "no plans to appeal" against the fine after carrying out an internal investigation.