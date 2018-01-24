Image copyright Google

A road on the Wales-England border that was closed after a lorry overturned and shed its load of cheese has reopened.

The A5 southbound had been shut between the A483 Halton roundabout in Chirk, near Wrexham, and the B5070 Gledrid roundabout in Oswestry, Shropshire.

Traffic Wales warned there were still long delays due to the earlier closure.

Police said the cheese had been removed and officers were at the scene arranging recovery of the lorry and possible road repairs.

The lorry overturned at about 01:00 on Wednesday on the Gledrid roundabout.