Image caption HMP Berwyn is the biggest prison in England and Wales

A woman who works at a super-prison has been arrested in an anti-corruption investigation.

The 25-year-old worker at HMP Berwyn, Wrexham, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of misconduct in public office and remains in custody.

Her arrest forms part of the anti-corruption probe, Operation Earthly.

Police have also searched an address and vehicle in north Wales and specialist teams are searching parts of the prison.

North Wales Police's Supt Jason Devonport said: "Behaviour like this undermines the safety and security of the prison and those who work and visit Berwyn."

The £250m prison opened in February 2017 and it can hold 2,106 prisoners.