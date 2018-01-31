Image copyright Getty Images

Council tax will increase by 4.75% in Denbighshire after councillors approved the rise.

The increase, from April, is larger than the original proposal of 2.75% and would add £56.58 per year to the average Band D property.

The council said it would generate an additional £945,000 for services.

The increase formed part of the local authority's budget, approved on Tuesday, and will come into effect for the 2018-19 financial year.

Currently, people living in Band D properties in Denbighshire pay between £1,440 and £1,500 each year.

The council also voted to approve £4.6m worth of savings, with all services, excluding education, having to make a reduction of 1% in spending.

The savings include outsourcing commercial waste, scrapping the grant to fund small and medium-sized businesses in the county and cuts to the council's ICT department.