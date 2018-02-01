North East Wales

Five animals have died in a fire in a barn housing cattle

Five animals have died in an early morning barn fire in Flintshire.

Fire officers were called to a building in Moor Lane, Holywell, at about 02:30 GMT on Thursday and crews remains at the scene.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service say the barn contained cattle, fertiliser and hay and the cause of the blaze is not yet clear.

The service have said they will investigate the cause of the fire.