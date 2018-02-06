A man has died and a woman has suffered serious injuries following a two vehicle crash in Flintshire.

A Renault Megane collided with a heavy goods vehicle on the A548 in Sealand at about 12:00 GMT.

North Wales Police said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger was airlifted to hospital with "life-threatening injuries".

The road is likely to remain closed for several hours.

A force spokesman said family liaison officers were supporting relatives and the coroner has been informed.