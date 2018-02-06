Man dies after collision with HGV on A548 in Sealand
A man has died and a woman has suffered serious injuries following a two vehicle crash in Flintshire.
A Renault Megane collided with a heavy goods vehicle on the A548 in Sealand at about 12:00 GMT.
North Wales Police said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger was airlifted to hospital with "life-threatening injuries".
The road is likely to remain closed for several hours.
A force spokesman said family liaison officers were supporting relatives and the coroner has been informed.