A new science and discovery centre is to open in Wrexham town centre.

Techniquest Glyndwr will be at the former TJ Hughes store, Chester Street. It has been empty since 2011.

Its existing facility at Wrexham's Glyndwr University will remain open.

The new centre is due to open in 2019 on a short-term lease. The temporary lease will enable bosses to present a case for capital investment from a range of funding sources.

Manager Scot Owen said: "We have been looking at ways to have a more visible presence in Wrexham."