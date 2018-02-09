Image copyright Geograph/Richard Webb Image caption The Crusaders played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham between 2012 and 2016

A former rugby league team chief executive has admitted three fraud charges amounting to more than £65,000.

James Thomas, the former boss of North Wales Crusaders side, pleaded guilty to fraud involving £65,300 by failing to provide tickets for sports events.

The 42-year-old, of Gresford, Wrexham, also admitted at Mold Crown Court to abusing his position to obtain a Mercedes and a £800 credit card fiddle.

The offences took place between February 2015 and June 2017.

The Crusaders, who were once in the Super League, now play in the third tier of the rugby league pyramid.

Judge Peter Heywood adjourned sentencing for a pre-sentence report and granted bail.

Defence QC Adam Kane said solicitors held £68,000 to cover the losses.

Judge Heywood said: "I am not making any observations other than all sentencing options will be considered by the court."