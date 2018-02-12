Image copyright Nick Dann/Twitter Image caption HMP Berwyn has a capacity of 2,100 inmates

A man accused of trying to throw drugs and mobile phones into Wrexham's £250m super-prison has been cleared.

Rhys Robert Jones, 18, from Liverpool, denied throwing a quantity of class B drug Spice and two phones towards The Bala Wing at HMP Berwyn on 26 May.

He was accused of being one of two people seen throwing packages from outside the prison.

Judge David Hale sent home the jury at Mold Crown Court saying there was no evidence he was one of them.

He was charged amid allegations his DNA and a finger print was found on a package, but his mobile phone showed he was in Liverpool that day.

Judge Hale said there was no evidence Mr Jones was one of the throwers and he had been prosecuted on the wrong charge.

He discharged the jury.