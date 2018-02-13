Image caption The Tawel Fan ward of Glan Clwyd Hospital was closed in 2013

Families have reacted angrily to news that a report into serious failings at a mental health ward is to be delayed.

The Tawel Fan ward at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire was closed and an investigation uncovered "institutional abuse".

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was placed in special measures as a result of the 2013 scandal.

A new report by health expert Donna Ockenden has been held up as the author has been unwell.

It was due to be published on 8 March, but at a heated meeting on Monday night, the health board confirmed this would not happen and could not give a revised date.

Two separate reports have been commissioned. The Ockenden report was looking at whether governance failures contributed to failings, and a second by the Health and Social Care Advisory Service looked at the impact on individual patients.

One family member, who did not want to be named, told BBC Wales: "We still don't know when we will get the reports. We are extremely unhappy - we have been waiting four-and-a-half years for this."

The families said the health board had promised them an update by the end of the week.

The Tawel Fan scandal was uncovered after allegations of abuse of patients were investigated by Donna Ockenden, who substantiated claims by relatives that patients were kept like animals at the zoo.

Her report was published in December 2013.

Both of the pending reports were commissioned in 2014.

Last November, investigators working on the reports said their initial investigation of 25 complaints had grown to include 108 patient cases.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board has been asked to comment.