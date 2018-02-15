Image caption Jordan Davidson (left) killed Nicholas Churton (right) at his Wrexham flat

A man who murdered a disabled former restaurant owner using a hammer and machete has had his minimum-term prison sentence increased.

Jordan Davidson, 26, of Wrexham, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years for killing Nicholas Churton, 67, at his flat on 27 March 2017.

But the Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC thought that was too low and referred it to the Court of Appeal.

Judges agreed and he must now serve at least 30 years in prison.

Davidson who was already on police bail for a knife offence at the time of the killing, carried out two burglaries then attempted to rob staff at a hair salon, threatening them with a machete.

He then went to Mr Churton's home where he attacked and killed him.

The following day he robbed another elderly man while armed with a machete, and burgled a house while carrying the same weapon.

'Extremely violent individual'

A few days later Davidson robbed and injured a 53-year-old man after hitting him on the head with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

He was arrested two days after the killing and attacked the arresting officer with a hammer.

He also assaulted another officer during an interview and, while on remand, slashed a prison officer's neck with a makeshift knife.

Davidson was convicted of 14 offences, including murder, aggravated burglary and robbery and was sentenced to 23 years and 4 months in prison at Mold Crown Court.

After a review, the Court of Appeal quashed the original sentence and increased it to a 30-year minimum term.

Speaking after the hearing, the solicitor general said: "Davidson is an extremely violent individual and his crimes deserved tougher punishment.

"His actions resulted in the tragic death of a vulnerable man and have had an impact on numerous people's lives. I am pleased the court has now seen fit to increase the prison term."