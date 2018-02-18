Image copyright Nick Dann/Twitter Image caption HMP Berwyn has a capacity of 2,100 inmates and is currently less than half full

A new provider to run a bus route to Wrexham super-prison is yet to be found two months after the firm running it collapsed.

In December, D Jones and Son, which provided school transport and local services in north east Wales, ceased trading.

Wrexham council said it was struggling to find interest for "less attractive routes", including to HMP Berwyn.

MP Ian Lucas said he was getting a lot of complaints about buses in the town.

"HMP Berwyn is only half full, this is something that is only going to intensify," he said, adding better services were needed for workers at the industrial estate, where the new prison is based.

The council said that while it had managed to find providers for school transport and the more commercially viable routes it was finding it increasingly difficult to find takers for the less lucrative routes.

These include service 44 Garden Village, 42 to Wrexham Industrial Estate, and the Wrexham to HMP Berwyn service.

A report to the authority said: "Whilst officers remain hopeful that solutions will be found and services restored to those areas currently unserved, vehicle capacity within the local bus industry is extremely limited and levels of funding afforded to subsidise non-commercial services is likewise limited.

"Therefore, no definitive assurances can be given that all services will be restored and certainly not to the same level of service routing and frequency previously afforded."

Labour MP Mr Lucas said the town was not getting the infrastructure it needed to deal with the increasing demand placed on services like new housing developments and the building of the new prison.

He said that the large bus companies would only take on commercially viable routes, leaving other areas without a service.

"The whole situation is very unsatisfactory and very frustrating," he said.

Wrexham council has been asked to comment.