A man is in a serious condition after what police described as "a nasty but isolated incident" in Denbighshire.

Officers were called to Clwyd Street, Ruthin, at about 01:45 GMT on Saturday and there has been a significant police presence there since.

Det Insp Jon Russell said: "This, we believe was a nasty but isolated incident and there is no wider concern for the community so local people should not worry."

He appealed for witnesses.

Police are supporting the family of the local man, who remains in a serious condition in hospital.