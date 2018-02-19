Image copyright Family photo Image caption James Hughes died from brain damage caused by oxygen deprivation

A mother accused of murdering her baby son told police she did not realise what she was doing until it was too late.

Seven-week-old James Hughes died in June 2016 after being taken to hospital from his home in Shotton, Flintshire.

His mother, Hannah Turtle, 22, has denied murdering the infant, at Mold Crown Court.

On Monday, a jury was given more details about interviews she gave to the police following the child's death.

The trial heard the defendant told police: "I just put my hand over his mouth.

"I just couldn't stop myself."

The prosecution say that she initially denied harming her son but was re-interviewed after she told social workers that she had killed him.

She told how she put her hand over his face and knew he had stopped breathing.

Turtle said that her hand was there for about five minutes and that he was fighting, but then went floppy and white.

The defendant said that she wished she had not done it and said she needed help.

Image caption Hannah Turtle denies murdering her son and administering poison

At one stage she said she felt she would have killed herself if she had not admitted what she had done.

Ms Turtle has accepted that she stopped her child breathing on three occasions within a 10-day period but claims she did not intend to kill him or cause him serious harm.

She denies murder, three charges of ill-treatment and two of administering poison amid allegations that she gave him her own anti-depressant medication in his milk.

The trial is continuing.