Broughton research centre plan given green light
Welsh Government plans to open an advanced manufacturing and research institute in Flintshire, creating 170 jobs, have been given the go-ahead.
It will build the £30m unit on its land near the Airbus factory in Broughton.
The building will be used as a centre of excellence in the fields of aerospace, automotive engineering and electronics.
Flintshire council approved the proposals at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday.
Tenants could include Airbus and the University of Sheffield's Advanced Research Centre, which employs more than 500 people and works with partners including Boeing, Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems and Airbus, according to its website.
The Welsh Government first announced the plans in 2016.
It will provide £20m in funding, with the other £10m invested by project partners.