Image copyright Google Image caption The Welsh Government owns land next to the Airbus factory on Chester Road, Broughton

Welsh Government plans to open an advanced manufacturing and research institute in Flintshire, creating 170 jobs, have been given the go-ahead.

It will build the £30m unit on its land near the Airbus factory in Broughton.

The building will be used as a centre of excellence in the fields of aerospace, automotive engineering and electronics.

Flintshire council approved the proposals at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday.

Tenants could include Airbus and the University of Sheffield's Advanced Research Centre, which employs more than 500 people and works with partners including Boeing, Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems and Airbus, according to its website.

The Welsh Government first announced the plans in 2016.

It will provide £20m in funding, with the other £10m invested by project partners.