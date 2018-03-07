Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Laura Stuart died two days after the attack in Denbigh

A woman who was allegedly killed by her former partner had reported him to police after he threatened to kill another man, a court has heard.

Jason Cooper, 28, sent abusive text messages to Laura Stuart, threatening to kill a man named Emyr Jones.

Witness Angharad Carter told Mold Crown Court that Ms Stuart had decided to go to police after Mr Cooper started to threaten others.

He denies murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Ms Carter told the court her friend Ms Stuart had received abusive messages and threats from the "controlling" Mr Cooper, who also threatened to post naked photographs of her online.

She told the court that Mr Cooper had twice loudly made verbal insults towards Ms Stuart at the Golden Lion pub in Denbigh in the week before her death on 12 August last year.

'Angry and annoyed'

Mr Cooper allegedly stabbed Ms Stuart with a kitchen knife as she left the pub. She died two days later.

Ms Carter also said she had seen abusive text messages sent to Ms Stuart, including saying she should "run" and that he was "going to kill her".

Mr Cooper had sent the messages after he saw Ms Stuart having a drink in the Golden Lion pub with a friend, James Brown, the night before her death.

Ms Carter said: "He was angry. To me, it was as if he was annoyed and angry that the relationship was over and he did not like how she carried on, going out with friends and carried on going to work."

Mr Cooper is also accused of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is said to have stabbed David Roberts, who attempted to defend Ms Stuart on the night of attack.

The trial continues.