Image copyright Family photo Image caption Laura Stuart died in hospital after being stabbed

A mother-of-two allegedly murdered by her ex-partner received stab wounds to her back, head and chest, a pathologist has told a jury.

Jason Cooper, 28, of Denbigh, is accused of stabbing Laura Stuart as she walked home from the pub last year.

He denies murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rogers told Mold Crown Court the wound to her chest penetrated 12cm (5in) and caused "catastrophic internal bleeding".

He said all bones in her nose were fractured, she had hairline fracture to left cheekbone and extensive fracturing to right cheek bone, consistent to being kicked in the face.

Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged incident happened in Denbigh town centre

Under cross examination, Dr Rogers confirmed Ms Stuart's liver condition was consistent with "heavy alcohol use" but there was no cirrhosis.

The jury had previously heard Ms Stuart was attacked on 12 August, 2017 as she left the Golden Lion pub in Denbigh and died two days later.

The trial continues.