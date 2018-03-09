Image caption The so-called Evo-Triangle links Pentrefoelas and Cerrigydrudion near Denbigh Moors

Three men have appeared in court and denied dangerous driving charges.

Lewis Gething, 22, of Connah's Quay, Flintshire, Jak Kitchener, 21, of Blackburn, Lancashire and Alexander Smith, 21, of Oswestry, appeared at Mold Crown Court.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on the A543 and B5401 in Denbighshire and Conwy - roads known as the "Evo Triangle" - on 17 June 2017.

They were bailed pending a trial in August.