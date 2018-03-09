Three men deny 'Evo Triangle' dangerous driving
- 9 March 2018
Three men have appeared in court and denied dangerous driving charges.
Lewis Gething, 22, of Connah's Quay, Flintshire, Jak Kitchener, 21, of Blackburn, Lancashire and Alexander Smith, 21, of Oswestry, appeared at Mold Crown Court.
The offence is alleged to have taken place on the A543 and B5401 in Denbighshire and Conwy - roads known as the "Evo Triangle" - on 17 June 2017.
They were bailed pending a trial in August.