Image copyright Google Image caption There are currently 93 students at the Denbigh campus

A Denbighshire college campus is to shut following a review of sites run by Grwp Llandrillo Menai.

A total of 35 staff will be offered relocation, retraining or voluntary redundancy by the closure of the Denbigh campus.

The building will shut in September after the end of the academic year.

A college statement said bosses were committed to working with staff and unions during the transition.

It said a rationalisation of education provision would allow "development of identified, regionally significant growth opportunities" such as engineering and construction across its sites.

Plans also include the expansion of its hospitality and tourism offering at its site at Rhos-on-Sea, "reflecting the emergence of north Wales as a holiday destination".

The statement said its review was "carried out to make sure that the Grwp's education and training provision continues to meet the demands of learners, employers and local communities and also to make sure that it is cost effective".