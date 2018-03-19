Image caption Redvers Bickley (r) arriving at Mold Crown Court

A 21st birthday night in ended in a brutal knife attack leaving one woman dead and her two sisters and father seriously injured, a jury has heard.

Tyler Denton had been celebrating her partner Hayley Barnett's birthday with Shannen and Cody Denton at the home she shared with her friend Redvers Bickley.

But Mr Bickley, 21, launched the attack in Rhyl, Denbighshire, after feeling "resentful and angry" he had been left out.

He denies murder and attempted murder.

Mold Crown Court heard the three sisters and Ms Barnett had been having "a very jolly evening" laughing, joking and taking selfies.

Prosecuting counsel John Philpotts QC said Mr Bickley had been out of the house drinking until 21:00 on 10 September 2017.

He told the jury the defendant "felt resentful and angry at his exclusion" from the group's evening.

'Rage was building'

The women went out for a drive and returned at 23:30.

The jury heard "rage was building" within Mr Bickley and "the clock was ticking" for the sisters.

The defendant had broken a glass and was bleeding. The women started to clean it up.

It was at this point the defendant said: "Let's begin," and began attacking 25-year-old Tyler Denton and her sisters with a knife.

Their father Paul Denton was called to the scene and he was attacked as he went to protect his daughters, Mr Philpotts said.

Mr Bickley also denies three alternative charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The trial continues.