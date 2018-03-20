Image caption Flint Market used to have up to 30 stalls each week. Now it is two or three.

Flintshire council's cabinet has voted that Flint market should close.

A charter to hold a market was first awarded to the town over 700 years ago and it was revived after World War Two.

A report to the council said "the small number of traders and stalls" did not do much to boost the town centre's appeal.

Meanwhile, councillors voted to continue Holywell's market on an interim basis and transfer the market at Connah's Quay to the town council.

Flint's Friday market was relocated to Church Street six years ago to try and revive its flagging fortunes but numbers failed to improve.

A report considered by cabinet members on Tuesday also raised concern that closing a main road in the town centre every week caused disruption to drivers while nearby shopkeepers lost trade.

The cabinet also voted to transfer the operation of the Connah's Quay street market to the town council, subject to an agreement on terms.

Members of the cabinet decided to continue operating Holywell's street market on an interim basis and to continue discussions with the town council there on future options.