Image copyright Google Image caption A539 Sun Inn in Llangollen

Two people have been hurt after a three-vehicle collision near Llangollen.

Paramedics were called to the incident near the Sun Inn at Trevor at 14:10 BST on Monday.

One casualty was airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent and a second was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

The road remained closed in both directions on Monday evening with reports of queuing traffic.