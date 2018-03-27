North East Wales

Firefighters free a man trapped by his legs in machinery

  • 27 March 2018
Firefighter

A man has been freed from machinery after becoming trapped by his legs.

North Wales Fire Service said it had received a call at 06:55 BST on Tuesday to an address in Bagillt, Flintshire.

Firefighters from Holywell and Wrexham were able to free the man without using specialist equipment.

He has now been taken to hospital for a check-up.