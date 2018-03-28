Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tyler Denton died while her sisters and father were hurt

A "obsessed" man has been found guilty of murdering a housemate and attempting to kill her two sisters and father.

Redvers Bickley, 21, admitted stabbing Tyler Denton, 25, last September but had denied murder at Mold Crown Court.

He also denied attempting to murder her sisters Cody and Shannen and their father, Paul Denton, who went to their aid.

Bickley, of Rhyl, Denbighshire, who was described as fantasist during the case, will be sentenced at a later date.

During the trial, the court heard Bickley had paranoid suspicions, believing people were plotting against him.

He said he had a manifestation of an alternative character within himself called James.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bill Darwin, from Kinmel Bay Football Club, paid tribute to striker Ms Denton

Ms Denton had been celebrating the 25th birthday of her partner, Hayley Barnett, on the night of her death on 9 September 2017.

A post-mortem examination found she suffered eight stab wounds.

Bickley, formerly of Wrexham, bowed his head in the dock but showed no emotion as the verdicts were read out amid cheers from the public gallery.

His defence counsel claimed his responsibility was diminished by an abnormality of mind.

But the prosecution said he was a fantasist, obsessed by Ms Denton, who knew what he was doing when he dressed in black, took a flick knife, and adopted the persona of a man who growled and grunted as he carried out the attack.

The trial was told he struck after feeling left out of the party, lashing out at the sisters and chasing them into the street.

Their father was hurt when he managed to take the knife of Bickley.

Image caption Redvers Bickley (far right, wearing glasses) arriving at Mold Crown Court at a previous hearing

After the hearing, Andrew Warman, a senior prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said Bickley "initiated a vicious crime on unsuspecting victims at a place where they should have been safe".

Bill Darwin, from Kinmel Bay Football Club, paid tribute to the family, who have all been involved with the club, with Tyler Denton playing as a striker.

He said a memorial match was held and some former teammates who left as teenagers had returned as regular players as a result of the reunion.

"The effect on the girls was dramatic. We had to cancel a few games," he added.