Image caption Ty Pawb has been built at the refurbished People's Market in Wrexham

A new arts and cultural centre is opening Monday on the site of the former People's Market in Wrexham.

The new £4.5m hub, known as Ty Pawb - Welsh for everybody's house - will have two galleries, performance areas, a gallery shop and market stalls.

A parade will also take place on Monday's Dydd Llun Pawb, a day of celebrations to mark the opening.

More than 500 people have taken part in workshops across Wrexham county ahead of the event.