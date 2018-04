Image copyright Nick Dann/Twitter Image caption HMP Berwyn has a capacity of 2,100 inmates and is currently less than half full

An investigation has been launched following the death of an inmate at a super-prison in Wrexham.

The incident happened at the £250m HMP Berwyn on Saturday involving a 22-year-old man from the north Wales area.

North Wales Police said the death was not currently being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said the force was "working closely" with the prison to establish what happened at the category C prison which opened in February 2017.