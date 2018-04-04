Image copyright Google Image caption Three flats on Bron y Wern, Bagillt were evacuated

Police evacuated several flats after receiving reports of chemicals in a property in Flintshire.

North Wales Police said three flats on Bron y Wern in Bagillt were evacuated as a precaution and the bomb disposal unit was sent to the scene.

The force said there was no risk to the public and those who had to leave their homes have been allowed to return.

Police have not revealed any more details about the chemicals, but said it was not related to terrorism.

While people living in the surrounding flats are now back in their homes, a cordon remains in place around the affected flat.

Police said the bomb disposal unit attended as a "precautionary" measure.