Image copyright Catherine Harmsworth Image caption The future of North Wales Hospital was the subject of a long-running dispute between the council and the building's owners

A large blaze is raging at an abandoned Victorian-era asylum which has previously been ravaged by fire.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the North Wales Hospital, Denbigh, just before 12:30 BST on Wednesday.

Eight crews are tackling the blaze and the roof is said to be in an unsafe condition.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the surrounding area while the fire is put out.

In June, Denbighshire council said part of the Grade II-listed former hospital would have to be demolished due to the damage caused by a previous fire.

The roof collapsed, despite the efforts of more than 40 firefighters working through the night to try and save it.

The former asylum, which closed in 1995, has been set alight a number of times.

There had been uncertainty over its future but following a long battle, the council won a compulsory purchase order and plans were announced in 2016 to preserve it.