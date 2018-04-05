Image copyright Catherine Harmsworth

The cause of the latest fire at the site of the former Denbigh Hospital is under investigation, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews were called to the fire at 12:30 BST on Wednesday and it took more than 12 hours to put the blaze out.

The derelict hospital has been repeatedly damaged by fire over the years.

In June, Denbighshire County Council said part of the Grade II-listed building would have to be demolished.

The roof collapsed as a result of a previous fire, despite the efforts of more than 40 firefighters working through the night to try and save it.

The former asylum, which closed in 1995, has been set alight a number of times.

There had been uncertainty over its future but, following a long battle, the council won a compulsory purchase order and plans were announced in 2016 to preserve it.