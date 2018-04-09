Image copyright Go Below Image caption The plans include a 1km (0.6 mile) zip line

A new adventure park featuring a zip wire and a climbing tower could be built in Wrexham county.

Betws Y Coed-based company Go Below wants to turn the old wilderness tip at Gresford Colliery into a new tourist attraction.

The plans include a 1km (0.6 miles) zip line, a giant swing and an artificial coal mine.

A public consultation will be held at Gresford Colliery Club, Pandy, Wrexham on Friday.