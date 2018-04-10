Image copyright Denbighshire council Image caption The two schools will share the new Glasdir site

An £11.2m schools' building on an estate in Denbighshire is opening its doors to pupils from two primaries.

Rhos Street School and Ysgol Pen Barras pupils are moving to the new site on the Glasdir estate in Ruthin.

The schools will operate independently but will share some facilities.

They have been built above ground level to avoid the risk of flooding. In 2012 the River Clwyd burst its banks leaving 122 homes on the estate inundated with flood waters.

Work has been carried out since to help prevent a repeat of the floods.

Huw Hilditch-Roberts, cabinet lead for education for Denbighshire council, said teachers and students were looking forward to their first day.

"This school marks a significant investment in education in the Ruthin area. It will benefit students for many years to come and it is fantastic to see these plans come to fruition," he added.