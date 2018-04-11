Image caption Matthew Cassidy died after the attack in Connah's Quay

A teenage drug dealer from Merseyside was murdered in a dispute over the sale of drugs, a court has heard.

Matthew Cassidy, 19, died after he was stabbed nine times in the stairwell of a block of flats in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, on 29 May last year.

Prosecutors at Mold Crown Court claim Mr Cassidy was killed in a row with a rival drug dealer.

David Woods, 20, of Liverpool, and Leslie Baines, 48, of Deeside, both deny murder.

Paul Lewis QC, prosecuting, told the court Mr Cassidy of Huyton, Knowsley, was stabbed at Bethel Place flats shortly before 20:00 BST.

He said it was likely he was initially stabbed on the ground floor, tried to escape by fleeing upstairs, but was stabbed again.

'Heard screaming'

When he reached the second landing, Mr Lewis said Mr Cassidy either fell, or was pushed or pulled down to the first landing below where he collapsed and died.

There were no witnesses but the jury was told residents heard screaming and saw two men leaving the block of flats moments before Mr Cassidy was found.

One woman heard a man's voice shouting "I will kill you" followed by what she described as a "screech".

Mr Lewis said Mr Woods admitted he was the leader of a drug-dealing gang and told police Mr Cassidy was one of his sellers.

But the prosecution rejects that claim, instead saying Mr Cassidy was a competitor of Mr Woods and he and Mr Baines murdered him as a result of a dispute or rivalry over the sale of drugs.

CCTV shown to the jury from the day of Mr Cassidy's death showed him outside Connah's Quay One Stop Shop. The prosecution claim he was there to sell drugs.

Later, he was seen with Mr Woods at the town's Quay Food and Wine shop but they left separately.

Mr Lewis said both Mr Woods and Mr Baines had changed their clothes shortly after Mr Cassidy died, which he said was no coincidence.

The trial continues.