Image copyright Getty Images Image caption James Hurst, 26, who has played for West Bromwich Albion and Wrexham AFC, was convicted of drink-driving on Wrexham high street in December

A footballer who missed a court appearance after being caught drink-driving has been banned and fined.

James Hurst, 26, who has played for West Bromwich Albion and Wrexham AFC, was convicted of drink-driving on Wrexham high street in December.

He missed his subsequent trial at Llandudno Magistrates' Court last week and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Wednesday, Hurst pleaded guilty to failing to surrender bail and was fined £1,430 with a 20-month driving ban.

He had been described as "arrogant" by the police officer who breathalysed him.

The officer, PC Sarah Smith, told magistrates last week that when she arrested him he said: "I'm a millionaire. I will take the ban and pay the fine."

On Wednesday, he told the court he had no income or savings and said he had missed the trial because he was "otherwise engaged".

When he was accused of filling in his income form incorrectly, he told the court chairman "that's your problem".

He was fined £770 for drink-driving, £330 on each of the other two charges - being drunk and disorderly and failing to surrender bail - and must also pay £877 costs.